Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls in a key Central Division matchup on Wednesday night. Cleveland is coming off a 119-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, while Chicago dropped a 114-104 decision to the New Orleans Pelicans that same day. The Cavaliers (15-12), who are 4-6 over the past 10 games, are 6-5 on the road this season. The Bulls (10-15), who are 2-8 over the past 10 games, are 6-6 on their home court. Cleveland center Evan Mobley (calf) and forward Larry Nance Jr. (calf) are both out. Ayo Dosunmo (thumb) is questionable for Chicago.

Tipoff from United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bulls lead the all-time series 133-106, but the Cavaliers have won the last five meetings, including a 128-122 decision on Nov. 8. Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 243.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Bulls 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Bulls spread: Cleveland -5.5 at DraftKings Cavaliers vs. Bulls over/under: 243.5 points Cavaliers vs. Bulls money line: Cleveland -199, Chicago +166 Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Bulls streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total. The total has gone under in two of the past three Cleveland games, including in the loss to the Hornets on Sunday, and in four of the last five Chicago games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Cleveland's Donovn Mitchell to score 27.7 points on average and be one of six Cavaliers players to score 11.5 or more points. Chicago's Josh Giddey, meanwhile, is projected to have 19.8 points as five Bulls players score 11 points or more.

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bulls vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Bulls spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.