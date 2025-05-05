Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that big man Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter will be listed as questionable for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers because of injuries sustained in Sunday's opener. Atkinson said that Mobley hurt his ankle and Hunter dislocated his thumb, and he's not happy about how either of these happened.

"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive," Atkinson told reporters.

About four minutes into the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers' 121-112 loss, Mobley made a jump hook over Indiana big man Myles Turner, but landed on Turner's ankle.

"Turner contests his 2-point shot, comes under -- clearly under him," Atkinson said. "Shooters need space to land. And [Mobley] is pushed off-balance, in our opinion, and tweaks his ankle pretty bad. I think you guys saw him limping the rest of the game. There was a big push to get him out. He wanted to stay in."

On Cleveland's next offensive possession, Hunter went up for a layup on a fast break and the Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin contested it. There was contact -- Mathurin's left arm to Hunter's chest, to be specific -- but the officials did not call a foul. Atkinson used his challenge on the play, and the officials determined that the contact was marginal.

"Everyone in the world, just look at that play," Atkinson said. "And they reviewed it, and I'm just, like, in shock. I don't know, and I guess I gotta know the rules better. Maybe I don't know the rules. I felt he got absolutely obliterated and dislocated his thumb."

Atkinson said that these injuries are "unfortunate for us," but he was careful not to blame the Pacers.

"I don't think this is on Indiana," he said. "I have so much respect for how they play. They're hard-playing dudes. Myles Turner is a hard-playing dude. But the fact of the matter [is] I think that's on the referees."

He added that it is "hard for me to get my head around" the fact that two of Cleveland's players are questionable for Tuesday's game based on two plays that weren't called fouls.

Cavs guard Darius Garland has missed their last three games due to a sprained big toe. On Sunday, Atkinson told reporters that the All-Star was "desperate to play," but the injury is a "day-to-day thing" and "we don't want him out there at 60%, 50%." On Monday, Atkinson said it was "tough to gauge where he is" because the team treated Monday's practice session like a shootaround.

Garland will also be listed as questionable for Game 2, according to Atkinson.