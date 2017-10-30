Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue calls 19-point loss to the Knicks 'unacceptable'

The Cleveland Cavaliers' early-season struggles continued on Sunday night.

Back at home against the lowly New York Knicks, it seemed they would finally get out of their recent funk. Instead, the Knicks jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, and cruised to a 114-95 victory. Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped 34 points to lead the way, while Kristaps Porzingis added 32 of his own as the Knicks took advantage of another lifeless performance from the Cavs.

After the game, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said the loss was "unacceptable."

.@cavs coach Ty Lue calls tonight's loss to the @nyknicks "unacceptable" but he isn't worried about his veteran bunch. pic.twitter.com/vlanicrWUO — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) October 30, 2017

Lue's full comments:

"Tonight's loss, and the last couple, are unacceptable. The only way we're gonna be able to get out of it is to put the work in, as players, as coaches, and we're gonna do that. You know, not concerned. First game having D-Rose back, a little rusty as far as turning the ball over a little bit. But we need him to be aggressive, playing with pace, not looking over his shoulder. When you lose to teams, the way we've been getting beat, you know, it's unacceptable."

The Cavs have lost their last three games by an average of over 15 points per game, which is worrisome enough. But couple that with the fact that this is one of the easiest stretches anyone in the league -- not only the Cavs -- will face all season, and you can see why people are nervous about this Cleveland team.

The Cavs are now 1-4 in what is the 2nd-easiest 6-game stretch for any team in the NBA this season, according to BPI pic.twitter.com/f72IxE5HHS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017

LeBron James, however, is not too concerned, at least not yet. "What month is it again, October? I'm not about to go crazy about this right now," he said after the game.