Cavaliers coaching search: Cleveland planning to interview Juwan Howard, among others, per report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the early phases of a rebuild, and an important part of that process is finding the right head coach.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, that search will start with longtime NBA big man Juwan Howard, who currently works as an assistant for the Miami Heat. Another leading candidate will be Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley. Via ESPN:

The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin conducting interviews in their coaching search this week, including meetings with Miami assistant Juwan Howard and Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, league sources told ESPN. The Cavaliers are expected to meet with assistants on teams involved in the playoffs later, sources said. Cleveland general manager Koby Altman is planning to meet with an expansive list of candidates to replace interim coach Larry Drew.

Those are just among non-playoff teams though. Wojnarowski added that the Cavaliers will also interview Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool at later dates.

After just a few games this season, Cleveland moved on from Ty Lue, then had a bizarre stand-off with Larry Drew over the terms of him taking over for the remainder of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Cavs and Drew parted ways following the conclusion of the season, leaving their head coaching position open.

With a young team that's still years away from making the playoffs, let alone contending, it makes sense that the Cavs would look for a coach that matches their team's timeline.