Cavaliers continue their reign of terror in New York with 'Arthur' memes
Apparently, LeBron isn't the only one on the Cavs who likes that little aardvark
LeBron James caused a stir last week by posting a picture of a meme from "Arthur" -- specifically, the meme of Arthur's balled-up fist by his side -- that generally implies discontent. James later explained that he just likes "Arthur," before innocently asking if that's OK. He was made fun of relentlessly for this, probably deservedly so, but the Cavaliers just can't stop trolling the media.
After the Cavaliers beat the Knicks Monday night in the most hyped up Cavs-Knicks November matchup we could hope for as fans, Isaiah Thomas got in on the fun, followed by Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade and Jeff Green. All of this occurred after the Cavaliers acted like tourists heading through New York City and James got embroiled with the weirdest beef ever with Enes Kanter. The Cavs-Knicks rivalry has had an eventful 24 hours. James also took shots at Phil Jackson after the win.
To be frank, this feels like a fundamental misunderstanding of what James was doing with that "Arthur" post before he back-tracked. That or James was just being cryptic on social media, which, of course, he's allowed to do. He's made fun of the media before with one of the best Vines to ever exist. But if he slips on a banana peel out of Cleveland to Los Angeles, these memes are going to look mighty awkward in seven months.
-
Lakers won't change Ball's shooting form
The Lakers plan to take a patient approach when it comes to Lonzo Ball's shot form
-
How to watch Raptors-Rockets on FuboTV
The Rockets are tied for the first seed in the West, while the Raptors are trying to hit their...
-
Gobert responds to Waiters comments
Dion Waiters responded to Gobert's 'dirty play' claim by saying, 'Tell him to get out of his...
-
What if Popovich ran for president?
Could the legendary Spurs coach actually be a formidable politician?
-
Knicks mocked for terrible Porzingis hat
This is just begging to be a collector's item one day
-
LeBron takes another shot at Jackson
The Cavaliers superstar is not done with his Jackson trolling
Add a Comment