Sometimes, series that end in four games can be closer and more competitive than the word "sweep" suggests. The Cleveland Cavaliers' sweep of the Miami Heat, which concluded with a 138-83 rout on Monday, was not one of those series.

Cleveland entered Monday's Game 4 having outscored Miami by 24.9 points per 100 possessions in the first three games of the series. The team had stomped the Heat in Game 3 on Saturday, leading by as many as 40 points in a 124-87 rout. And it proceeded to crush them even more viciously on Monday.

The final margin of victory was 55 points, but you should know that the Cavaliers had a 70-25 lead late in the second quarter. You should know that the Cavs led by as many as 60 points in the fourth. They finished the series having outscored Miami by a 33.5 points per 100 possessions.

"This series was humbling," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. "These last two games were embarrassing. But Cleveland's also a very good team. We won whatever we won, they won 65 [regular-season games], we're as irrational as we usually are, thinking that we have a chance to win this series and they showed us why we weren't ready for that."

This was not just a bloodbath. It was a bloodbath of historic proportions. Here's a by-the-numbers look at the pain that the Cavs inflicted on Miami.

Cavs' sweep of Heat by the numbers

Game 4 was the fourth-most lopsided game in NBA playoff history. (The three blowouts bigger than this one: The 2009 Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Hornets by 58 points, the 1956 Minneapolis Lakers beat the St. Louis Hawks by 58 points and the 1973 Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors by 56 points.)

Game 4 was the single most lopsided series clincher in NBA history, eclipsing the 2015 Chicago Bulls' 54-point win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Game 4 was the most lopsided playoff victory in Cavaliers history, eclipsing their 44-point win against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 4 was the most lopsided playoff loss in Heat history, eclipsing their 37-point loss to the Cavs two days prior.

In four games, Cleveland cumulatively outscored the Miami by 122 points. This is the largest cumulative point differential in any series in NBA history. (The previous record was held by the 2009 Nuggets, who outscored New Orleans by a total of 121 points in a five-game first-round series.)

The Heat lost its two games at Kaseya Center by a total of 92 points. This is the worst home point differential any team has ever recorded in a playoff series. (The previous record was held by the 2017 Celtics, who needed three games to be outscored by 90 points against the Cavs.)

Miami's Tyler Herro was minus-44 in 31 minutes in Game 4. This is the worst plus-minus any player has recorded in a home playoff game in the play-by-play era. (Herro finished with four points on 1-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-9 from deep, and one assist.)

Cleveland scored 73 bench points in Game 4. The Heat scored 83 total points.

Miami scored 33 points in the first half. The Cavs scored 35 points less than 10 minutes into the game, and they scored 33 points on 3-pointers alone at halftime.

Cleveland's 39-point halftime lead was the third-largest in playoff history and the largest in any series clincher.

The Heat finished with more turnovers (19) than assists (17).

The Cavs' Jarrett Allen recorded more steals (6) than the entire Miami team did (4).

Darius Garland was sidelined due to a toe injury, but Cleveland's starting five -- Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Allen -- outscored Miami by 18 points in 11 minutes in Game 4. That unit scored 178.3 points per 100 possessions and allowed 104.5 per 100, which means it had a plus-73.7 net rating.

The Heat are one of two teams in NBA history to lose back-to-back home playoff games by 30-plus points. (The other one: That 2017 Boston team against Cleveland.)

The Heat have now lost eight consecutive playoff games at home. The Philadelphia 76ers (1968-71) and Detroit Pistons (2008-present) are the only teams with longer such streaks -- the Sixers lost nine straight, and the Pistons have lost nine straight and counting.

This was the Cavs' first series sweep without LeBron James on the roster.

Cleveland will face either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.