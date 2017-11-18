Cavaliers' Derrick Rose out at least 2-3 weeks, ankle to be immobilized in boot

Derrick Rose's lengthy injury history is one of the main reasons he was only able to get a one-year deal this offseason when he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And just a month into the season, many teams have been proven correct in their hesitance to pick up the point guard.

Rose has missed eight of the Cavaliers' 15 games, and now he will be out at least two to three more weeks. The Cavaliers announced Friday afternoon that after getting more imaging and testing done, Rose will have his ankle immobilized in a boot for at least a week. Via NBA.com/Cavaliers:

Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose remains Out with a sprained left ankle. He received additional imaging and evaluation today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by Cavaliers team physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Brian Donley. Due to continued symptoms, the ankle will be immobilized in a boot for the next week and he will also undergo an extended treatment process over the next two to three weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Rose has not been great this season when he has been on the floor, but with Isaiah Thomas still out with his hip injury, Rose not being able to play does make things a bit tricky for the Cavs.

Jose Calderon is their only other healthy point guard, but Tyronn Lue hasn't even been bothering to play him, instead opting to go with J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert in the backcourt. And of course LeBron James can run the offense, but forcing him to do so puts yet another load on his already heavily burdened shoulders. After leading the league in minutes per game last season, James is averaging over 38 this season, something he hasn't done since the 2010-11 season.