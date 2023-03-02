Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell played through a groin injury on Wednesday to score 44 points in 44 minutes, dueling with Jayson Tatum in a 117-113 loss to the Boston Celtics. After hurting his groin halfway through the third quarter, Mitchell said he told Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff that he feared it would stiffen if he sat down, via cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

Mitchell said he was "playing off of adrenaline" and trying to lead the Cavs back from a 21-point deficit. He missed five games in January because of a left groin strain, and, while he does not want to be sidelined again, he did not guarantee that he will be in the lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

From cleveland.com:

"Can't really tell you right now to be honest," Mitchell said. "Will have to tell you in a couple days. Right now, I'm hyped up, so it's a little different." The Cavs, who have lost four of their last five, will host Detroit on Saturday night before hitting the road for four straight games in Miami and Charlotte. Mitchell will do everything he can to play. "We need to win games right now," he told cleveland.com before leaving the locker room.

Here's the play during which Mitchell fell to the floor and screamed in frustration:

Mitchell played virtually the whole game after that point, only going to the bench or 71 seconds late in the fourth quarter when the game appeared to be out of reach.

Cleveland is 39-26 and fourth in the East, with a 1.5-game lead on the fifth-place New York Knicks. In the 11 games Mitchell has missed this season, the Cavs have gone 5-6.