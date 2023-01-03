Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, and his historic performance apparently raised some eyebrows within the league.

Mitchell became just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a single game, and he also added 11 assists for a double-double. There was a lot of buzz about Mitchell's performance on social media, it got people's attention in more ways than one.

On Tuesday, Mitchell tweeted that he got drug tested less than 24 hours after dropping 71 on the Bulls.

Even with Mitchell's 71 points, the Cavaliers needed overtime to take down the Bulls. Mitchell scored 13 of Cleveland's 15 points in the extra frame while the defense held Chicago to just four points in overtime.

With that win, the Cavaliers improved to 24-14 on the season, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. After being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers in the offseason, Mitchell is having an excellent first year in Cleveland. Through 34 games, Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.