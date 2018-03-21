Cavaliers excuse Kyle Korver from team for foreseeable future after death of brother

Kyle Korver's brother, Kirk, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27. USATSI

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without 3-point specialist Kyle Korver for the foreseeable future. Korver was excused from the team on Tuesday after the unfortunate passing of his younger brother, Kirk.

The Cavaliers announced the news on their team Twitter account late on Tuesday night. "We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the team said in a statement.

We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver’s brother, Kirk, passed away today. Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2018

Kirk Korver was the youngest of Korver's brothers, and played collegiate basketball at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Via ESPN:

Kirk Korver, 27, was the youngest of four Korver brothers, all of whom played basketball at the collegiate level or above. Kirk finished his career at the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 2013-14, amassing 597 points and 267 rebounds in four seasons as a forward for the Kangaroos.

Korver, obviously, will not play in the Cavaliers' game on Wednesday night against the Raptors. In 69 games this season, Korver is averaging 9.4 points on 44 percent shooting from 3-point land.