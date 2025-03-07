As they lead the rest of the NBA into the playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers have filed with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office to trademark the phrase "Cavalanche" for use on apparel. "Cavalanche" has become a fan favorite phrase in Cleveland as the Cavs have rolled along this season. The Cavaliers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a 112-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

According to cleveland.com, the trademark filing would put "Cavalanche" -- used to describe when the Cavs go on a scoring run -- on items such as hosiery, footwear, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, headwear, jackets, ties, baby clothes and more. The application has reportedly met the minimum filing requirements -- and no other company has ever filed for a trademark for the term -- but it has not yet been assigned to an examiner.

The Cavaliers have been prone to "Cavalanches" throughout the regular season. Their high-scoring bursts have helped put them at the top of the Eastern Conference at 52-10, positioning them as one of the favorites to win the title. The Cavs are looking to win the NBA title for the first time since 2016, when they famously prevailed in a LeBron James-led comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

The "Cavalanche" phrase has been openly embraced by not only Cleveland's fanbase, but also by the organization itself. As the phrase has become more popular, team chairman Dan Gilbert has come to make it a part of his social media lexicon.