Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early on Sunday morning in Ohio on a gun charge. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash, at which point Porter was arrested, though he was neither impaired, nor injured in the accident.

A booking document obtained by Cleveland.com stated that "a loaded firearm was accessible to any operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle." Porter was later released after posting a $4,000 bond.

The Cavaliers released a statement on Sunday following the incident:

"We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."

Porter's attorney also released a statement, saying, "Mr. Porter was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point." At this point, there is no other information available about the arrest, and Porter does not appear to be facing any serious consequences.

The Cavaliers were one of the eight teams not invited to the NBA bubble this summer and have not played since March. They are set to begin training camp on Dec. 1 ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, which will tip off on Dec. 22. The No. 30 overall pick in last year's draft, Porter averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his rookie season.