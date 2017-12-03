Cavaliers have had positive contact with Derrick Rose and he could return to team

The Cavaliers have been separated from point guard Derrick Rose for a brief period of time. The former MVP stepped away from the team while he reportedly contemplated his future in basketball. Injuries have taken a toll and left him wondering if he should consider an early retirement.

However, he might now be on his way back to the team. The Cavs, who have allowed Rose to be away, say they've had positive communication with Rose.

The Cavaliers and estranged point guard Derrick Rose have engaged in "positive" communication and he could be nearing a return to the team. Both coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman said Saturday that the team had spoken to Rose, who left the day before Thanksgiving to consider his basketball future. But Lue directed all questions to Altman, who said there'd be more information Sunday. Altman decline to confirm Rose's imminent return, but Lue has said since Rose left that he'd be back. via Cleveland.com

It sounds like the Cavaliers are still in the process of talking to Rose, but they aren't ready to reveal any information aside from them having positive communication. However, if they're mentioning it at all, that has to be a good development for their relationship.

It will be interesting to see what type of role Rose takes if he returns to the Cavs. Cleveland struggled while he was on the floor when he was healthy and seemed to have found a rhythm without him. They've won 10 straight.

If he returns to the team healthy, they have to make a decision: Do they risk messing up what they have going to keep Rose happy and get him back into the lineup?