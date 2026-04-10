Eastern Conference contenders battling for playoff seeding will meet on Friday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta (45-35), tied for fifth place, must win one of its final two games to clinch a playoff berth. A big concern for the Hawks would be dropping out of the top six and into the play-in tournament. Cleveland (51-29) is the No. 4 seed and has won four straight, most recently defeating Atlanta on Tuesday. Atlanta, 23-17 Home, has lost two straight, with the last loss coming to the Cavaliers.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Knicks vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -7.5 at DraftKings Cavaliers vs. Hawks over/under: 233.5 points Cavaliers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -374, Cavaliers +274 Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Hawks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cavaliers vs. Hawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Hawks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (233.5). The Hawks have played the last five game to the under. The Hawks are 17-23 to the under at home this season. The total has gone Under in eight of the Hawks' last nine games played on a Friday. See the Celtics vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.



The Cavaliers are projected to have two players score over 20 points, including James Harden at 23.4 points. The Hawks are projected to have three players over 18 points, including Jalen Johnson at 20.1 points. The model projects a total of 233 points to be scored, coming in under the 233.5 total. Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Jarrett Allen (knee), Sam Merrill (hamstring) and Thomas Bryant (calf) have all been ruled out for the Cavaliers.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? https://www.sportsline.com/insiders/cavaliers-vs-hawks-odds-line-proven-model-reveals-picks-for-nba-matchup-on-friday-april-10/#ttag=04102026_agg_cbssports_picks_basketball_nba_model_CavaliersHawks, and find out.