"Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will not be on the bench for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse due to personal reasons. Assistant Coach Greg Buckner will serve as head coach tonight. Bickerstaff is expected to return on Friday, April 23rd at Charlotte."

The Cavaliers are currently on a three-game losing streak in a season where they've struggled to string together wins on a consistent basis. Cleveland has posted a 20-37 record, and looks to be headed back to the lottery for the 2021 NBA Draft.