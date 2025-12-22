The 2025 NBA season rolls on with an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland is 15-14 on the season, but has been struggling more recently as it has dropped eight of its past 11. Charlotte, meanwhile, is 9-19 on the season, but has won two of its past three. Collin Sexton (quad) is out for Charlotte, while Evan Mobley (Calf) is out for Cleveland.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 9.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 239.5 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds. Before making any Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model entered Week 9 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavs vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread: Cavaliers -9.5 Cavaliers vs. Hornets over/under: 239.5 points Cavaliers vs. Hornets money line: Cavaliers -345, Hornets +273 Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Hornets streaming: Peacock

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks

After 10,000 simulations of Hornets vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (239.5 points). These teams have trended to the Under this season. Cleveland has seen 16 of its 29 games go Under, while 18 of Charlotte's 28 have hit that side. Cleveland has especially followed that trend at home with 12 out of 17 failing to get to the total.

The model projects that Donovan Mitchell, who is listed as probable coming off an illness, is the only player who clears 20 points in the simulations. The teams combine for 238 points as the Under hits well over 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavs vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.