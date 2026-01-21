An Eastern Conference matchup tips off the Wednesday NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Charlotte is 16-27 overall, but coming off a 3-2 West Coast trip that included dominant wins over the Lakers and Nuggets. The Cavs are 24-20, though they were blown out 136-104 in a cross-conference showdown against the Thunder on Monday. Darius Garland (toe) and Sam Merrill (hand) remain out for Cleveland.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Cavs are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under is 236.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Cavs vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread: Cavaliers -2.5 Cavaliers vs. Hornets over/under: 236.5 points Cavaliers vs. Hornets money line: Cavaliers -143, Hornets +121 Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Hornets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hornets pick

After 10,000 simulations of Hornets vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5 points). Charlotte has seen four of its past five games go Over the total as the Hornets have been clicking on offense recently. Cleveland, meanwhile, has seen four of its last six games clear the total.

The model is projecting that 10 players clear double figures with Donovan Mitchell and LaMelo Ball leading the scoring for their respective sides as the Over clears 63% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Hornets and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.