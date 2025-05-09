Down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers could use some reinforcements. All-Star guard Darius Garland has yet to play in the series after spraining his left big toe during the first round. All-Star big man Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) and reserve forward De'Andre Hunter (sprained right thumb) missed Game 2 after getting hurt in the series opener. All three are expected to return for Game 3 Friday night, per ESPN.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was optimistic on Thursday that they would return soon, and it sounds as though that will be the case.

"They all touched the ball," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters after practice Thursday. "They all got some reps up. But we didn't do anything live. They kind of participated in the walkthrough. Hoping for the best."

Hunter's thumb is not as swollen as it was, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, but Garland and Mobley were reportedly "moving as though they're trying to play through lower leg injuries."

Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell, who played through a calf strain in Game 2 -- and scored 48 points -- is not on the injury report.

Atkinson said that Garland "desperately wants to get on the court," but it will depend on how his toe feels.

"I support him 100%, whichever way it goes. I think he's probably feeling, 'Listen, I got to get it to a certain point where I can compete at a high-intensity playoff level.' The hard thing for us is we can't really simulate that."

The Cavs had a 20-point lead in Game 2, but it evaporated in the fourth quarter. The Pacers ended the game on an 8-0 run in the final 48 seconds and stole a 120-119 victory, with star guard Tyrese Haliburton rebounding his own missed free throw and making a stepback 3 with one second left. The NBA's Last Two Minutes Report stated that Indiana should have been called for two lane violations in crunch time: one on Haliburton's rebound and another on the putback dunk by Aaron Nesmith that started that 8-0 run.

Cleveland won 64 games in the regular season and is the top seed in the East. After wasting Mitchell's performance on Tuesday, the season is effectively on the line on Friday. The Cavs managed players' minutes all season in an effort to reduce the chances that they'd be shorthanded now, but here they are.

"I think it's frustrating for all of us," Atkinson said. "And it's no indictment on anybody or the players -- none of that. Injuries are a tough thing."