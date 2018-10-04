Cavaliers' J.R. Smith agrees to pay $600 to fan after throwing cell phone into construction site

Earlier this week, when asked about whether he would speak to the NBA about their decision to make him cover his Supreme logo tattoo during games, J.R. Smith gave an extremely J.R. Smith answer: "No. For what? "I don't talk to the police. That doesn't do anything for me."

Unfortunately, for Smith, that strategy isn't always applicable. Such as, in instances where a fan accuses you of snatching their cell phone and tossing it into a construction site. Back in July, a fan in New York tried to take a photo of Smith, and alleged that the Cavaliers guard responded by taking the phone and tossing it away.

Now, Smith has accepted a deal to pay that fan $600 in restitution for the phone. Via ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith will accept a deal that requires him to pay $600 to a fan after he tossed the fan's cell phone into a New York City construction site in late July, his lawyer says. Smith was issued a desk ticket for misdemeanor criminal mischief as a result of the incident. Smith was not in court on Wednesday and is due back on Nov. 15 for his arraignment. He spoke to police about the incident in late August.

Now, obviously Smith shouldn't have taken that fan's phone and thrown it into a construction site, never to be seen again. That wasn't a good thing to do.

However, it does once again bring up the topic of privacy and fan interaction with players. It doesn't excuse what Smith did but it's easy to see how it could get super frustrating as an athlete to constantly have fans in your face asking and looking for autographs and photos any time you leave your house.