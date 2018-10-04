Cavaliers' J.R. Smith agrees to pay $600 to fan after throwing cell phone into construction site
Back in July, Smith threw a fan's phone into a construction site in New York after the fan tried to take a picture of Smith
Earlier this week, when asked about whether he would speak to the NBA about their decision to make him cover his Supreme logo tattoo during games, J.R. Smith gave an extremely J.R. Smith answer: "No. For what? "I don't talk to the police. That doesn't do anything for me."
Unfortunately, for Smith, that strategy isn't always applicable. Such as, in instances where a fan accuses you of snatching their cell phone and tossing it into a construction site. Back in July, a fan in New York tried to take a photo of Smith, and alleged that the Cavaliers guard responded by taking the phone and tossing it away.
Now, Smith has accepted a deal to pay that fan $600 in restitution for the phone. Via ESPN:
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith will accept a deal that requires him to pay $600 to a fan after he tossed the fan's cell phone into a New York City construction site in late July, his lawyer says.
Smith was issued a desk ticket for misdemeanor criminal mischief as a result of the incident.
Smith was not in court on Wednesday and is due back on Nov. 15 for his arraignment. He spoke to police about the incident in late August.
Now, obviously Smith shouldn't have taken that fan's phone and thrown it into a construction site, never to be seen again. That wasn't a good thing to do.
However, it does once again bring up the topic of privacy and fan interaction with players. It doesn't excuse what Smith did but it's easy to see how it could get super frustrating as an athlete to constantly have fans in your face asking and looking for autographs and photos any time you leave your house.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Durant: Seattle 'deserves' NBA team
Durant was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics
-
How to watch Kings at Lakers
The Kings and No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III will take on LeBron James and the new-look...
-
LeBron gets armed guards amid burglaries
Police say James' name was on a list of celebs found inside the home of one suspected burg...
-
How to measure team success: East
The East has a trio of elite teams and many others aiming for a playoff berth. How will things...
-
NBA preseason takeaways for Wednesday
Here are some things to think about from Wednesday's games
-
Report: Butler won't miss games
As long as he's healthy, Butler reportedly plans to suit up when the regular season begins