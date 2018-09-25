Cavaliers' J.R. Smith opens up about NBA Finals blunder against Warriors, calls it an 'honest mistake'

J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock in the closing seconds of regulation in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, forfeiting any chance of Cleveland clinching a go-ahead basket on the road as the fourth quarter came to an end.

His blunder of not knowing the score eventually led to a Cavaliers loss, one of four straight as the Warriors swept them to win the championship. But he's comfortable reflecting on the moment now and has chosen not to dwell on it.

"We all make mistakes," Smith told The Undefeated. "For my teammates to know that and have my back, [Game 1] wasn't that bad. Talked to my coaches, everybody stood behind me 100 percent. The main thing was, OK, granted, you didn't shoot the ball, but what if you ain't get the rebound? Then what? We still would have been in the same situation. I could have shot and missed. Then what?

"I mean, it's an honest mistake. People make mistakes all the time."

Smith was the butt of jokes following the event and was promptly made into a meme that circulated for weeks around the internet, but credit Smith for keeping a positive perspective through it all. He didn't let the moment define him or weigh him down.

"For so long in my life it was always basketball, basketball, basketball," he said. "Now my mindset is be the best family man as possible. Being an athlete don't really matter to me. I mean, I want to be the best athlete I can be, but that's not what I'm focused on. I'm focused on being the best family man I can be. That's the hardest thing."

Though Smith's mistake could potentially have cost Cleveland a win on the road to open the Finals, it's hard to argue that a correct reaction would have mattered. Golden State would go on to win three of the next four games by double digits in repeating as champions, so Smith potentially hitting a go-ahead bucket may have only delayed the inevitable.