Cavaliers' Kevin Love might face 'extended absence' due to foot soreness, per report
Love has missed Cleveland's past two games
It has been a busy day in Cleveland. Early on Sunday morning, the team made the decision to fire head coach Ty Lue after an 0-6 start, the worst opening to a season for the franchise in over 20 years. Now, there's even more bad news.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the team's All-Star forward Kevin Love is in danger of facing an "extended absence" due to persistent foot soreness.
Love played in only one preseason game, and has now missed out on the Cavaliers' past two games as he continues to deal with the foot problem. In four games this season, Love has been putting up big numbers -- averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds -- but doing so inefficiently, shooting only 32 percent from the field. Whether that's related to his foot injury is hard to know for sure, but there's no question the soreness certainly isn't helping things.
This is obviously unfortunate for Love, but given the 0-6 start, and the fact that they just fired their coach, it's not much of a surprise that the Cavs want to take it easy with the big man. It's already clear that they aren't going anywhere this season, so there's no reason to risk worsening his injury. Plus, the more games Love is out, the more games the Cavs will likely lose, which is honestly a good thing for their draft hopes next summer.
On top of that, there's also the possibility that with the Cavs appearing to go full rebuild mode, they could look to trade Love, who signed a four-year extension this summer. If they want to go that route, they absolutely have to make sure he's healthy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rondo no-shot right call in Lakers' loss
There are two reasons for this, and they are both based in sound basketball logic
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
After a busy Saturday night, things slow down Sunday with just four games on the docket
-
LeBron, Love show support for fired Lue
Lue was reportedly fired Sunday morning after an 0-6 start
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cavs fire Ty Lue after 0-6 start
The Cavs are off to a rough start without LeBron James
-
Giannis suffers scary head injury
Giannis returned to the game, but says he didn't 'remember much' after the incident