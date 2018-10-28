Cavaliers' Kevin Love might face 'extended absence' due to foot soreness, per report

It has been a busy day in Cleveland. Early on Sunday morning, the team made the decision to fire head coach Ty Lue after an 0-6 start, the worst opening to a season for the franchise in over 20 years. Now, there's even more bad news.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the team's All-Star forward Kevin Love is in danger of facing an "extended absence" due to persistent foot soreness.

Love missed most of Cleveland's exhibition season and is still dealing with the foot issue, so an extended absence is a possibility unless the Cavaliers can determine a speedier treatment course https://t.co/Od8C4f5M0t — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2018

Love played in only one preseason game, and has now missed out on the Cavaliers' past two games as he continues to deal with the foot problem. In four games this season, Love has been putting up big numbers -- averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds -- but doing so inefficiently, shooting only 32 percent from the field. Whether that's related to his foot injury is hard to know for sure, but there's no question the soreness certainly isn't helping things.

This is obviously unfortunate for Love, but given the 0-6 start, and the fact that they just fired their coach, it's not much of a surprise that the Cavs want to take it easy with the big man. It's already clear that they aren't going anywhere this season, so there's no reason to risk worsening his injury. Plus, the more games Love is out, the more games the Cavs will likely lose, which is honestly a good thing for their draft hopes next summer.

On top of that, there's also the possibility that with the Cavs appearing to go full rebuild mode, they could look to trade Love, who signed a four-year extension this summer. If they want to go that route, they absolutely have to make sure he's healthy.