Cavaliers' Kevin Love won't need surgery on broken hand, still sidelined for eight weeks
Love, who suffered the injury Tuesday against the Pistons, should be back in time for the playoffs
The Cleveland Cavaliers' dramatic season continued on Tuesday, when All-Star forward Kevin Love went down with a broken hand during the team's loss to the Detroit Pistons.
One small silver lining about the injury was that Love injured his non-shooting hand, and the injury was a non-displaced fracture. Now, the Cavs and Love have received another bit of good news. The big man will not need surgery to repair the fracture. Still, he is expected to be out for about eight weeks. Via NBA.com/Cavs
Kevin Love continued the examination and consultation process related to the non-displaced fracture of his left hand fifth metacarpal in New York City yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
The examination and consultation process, including the Cavaliers medical team, Head Team Physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Steven Maschke of Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery, is now complete.
Love will undergo a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury and is currently projected to be out for approximately eight weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.
Though Love should be back in time for the playoffs, his absence is a big blow for Cleveland. He has been their second-best player this season, and has been their only consistent scorer behind LeBron James, putting up nearly 18 points a night, while shooting over 40 percent from 3.
The Cavs have been a mess lately with him in the lineup. His departure certainly isn't going to help.
