Cavaliers-Kings-Jazz 3-team trade: George Hill, Rodney Hood head to Cleveland

Everybody knew the Cavaliers were struggling and it felt like the only thing that could save them this season was a major roster overhaul. Perhaps they were listening, because the Cavs just did a massive three team trade that has completely overhauled their roster.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavs have traded Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, and Iman Shumpert in a deal that will send Joe Johnson to the Kings and Rodney Hood and George Hill to Cleveland. Crowder and Rose will go to Utah while Shumpert will go to Sacramento. The Cavs have been trying to work out a deal for Hill for awhile now and it appears that once the Jazz were added in they had the assets to make a deal work.

To recap:

Cavs get: Rodney Hood, George HIll



Jazz get: Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose



Kings get: Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert, 2020 second-round Heat draft pick (via Cavs)



This is a massive roster overhaul by Cleveland. These aren't just bit pieces and players that come off the bench. Some of the players being moved have been starters or played key roles on previous Cavs teams, but with the team struggling Cleveland had to make moves. So that's what they've done. As a result, they get a solid point guard in Hill and an even better wing in Hood.

Combine that with the moves that brought in Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance and sent away Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, and Cleveland will have a very different look after the deadline.

Cleveland also managed to move a bad fit in Rose, while the Jazz were able to move a disgruntled Johnson and get a solid Crowder in the process. The Kings were there to make everything work and got an average wing in the process. What a deal.