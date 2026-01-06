The Indiana Pacers will look to snap a 12-game losing streak when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Central Division matchup on Tuesday. Cleveland is coming off a 114-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, while Indiana dropped a 135-127 decision at Orlando that same day. The Cavaliers (20-17), who have won three of four, are 7-8 on the road this season. The Pacers (6-30), who are 4-18 within the Eastern Conference, are 5-14 on their home floor. Donovan Mitchell (rest) will miss the game for Cleveland, while Isaiah Jackson (concussion) is out for Indiana.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers lead the all-time series 111-106, but the Cavaliers have won both meetings this season by double digits. Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cleveland -5.5 at DraftKings Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 236.5 points Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland -216, Indiana +178

The total has gone Under in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in four of the last five Cavaliers games. The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Pacers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10. The SportsLine model is projecting Cleveland's Darius Garland to score 20.4 points on average and be one of six Cavaliers players to score 11 or more points. Indiana's Pascal Siakam, meanwhile, is projected to have 28.2 points as five Pacers players score 11.5 points or more.

