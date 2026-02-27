Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference clash when the Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Detroit Pistons in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA's Central Division on Friday. Cleveland, which has won eight of 10, dropped a 118-116 decision at Milwaukee on Wednesday, while Detroit, also 8-2 in its past 10, defeated Oklahoma City 124-116 that same night. The Cavaliers (37-23), the fourth seed in the East, are 17-12 on the road this season. The Pistons (43-14), the top seed in the conference, are 22-7 on their home court. James Harden (thumb) is questionable for Cleveland, while Donovan Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out. Isaiah Stewart (league suspension) remains out for Detroit.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5, up two points from the opener.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -5.5 at DraftKings Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 227.5 points Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -229, Cleveland +188 Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (227.5). The Under has hit in eight of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Under has hit in four of the past seven Detroit games. The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Pistons, meanwhile, are 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Cavaliers' James Harden to score 19.3 points on average and be one of six Cleveland players to score 10.5 or more points. The Pistons' Cade Cunningham, meanwhile, is projected to have 25 points as four Detroit players score 12.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 225 points.

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

