A trip to the NBA Eastern Conference finals will be on the line when the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers battle the top-seeded Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Detroit forced a Game 7 with a 115-94 win at Cleveland on Friday. The Cavaliers (52-30), who finished second in the Central Division, are looking to reach the East Finals for the first time since 2017-18. The Pistons (60-22), who won the Central Division, are looking to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2007-08.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers lead the all-time postseason series 18-9. Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 206.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -4.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 206.5 points Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Cavaliers +155, Pistons -187 Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Pistons vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavs vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (206.5). The Over has hit in three of the last four head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in six of the last 10 Cleveland games, and in five of the last nine Detroit games. The Over has also hit in 26 of 47 Cleveland road games.

The SportsLine model is projecting four Cleveland players to score 12.6 points or more, led by Donovan Mitchell's 25.1 points. Cade Cunningham is projected to lead the Pistons with 27.5 points scored, as five Detroit players are forecast to score 10.3 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 212 total points as the Over hits in 58.3% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Cavaliers vs. Pistons at FanDuel here:

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Cavs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.