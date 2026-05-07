The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers look to knot their best-of-seven series at 1-1 when they battle the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Thursday. Detroit won Tuesday's series opener 111-101. The Cavaliers (52-30), who are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2017-18, are 25-20 on the road this season, including the playoffs. The Pistons (60-22), who are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2007-08, are 35-10 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers lead the all-time postseason series 15-7, including 12 of the past 13 meetings. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Detroit is at -161 on the money line (risk $161 to win $100). Before making any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -3.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 215.5 points Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Cavaliers +135, Pistons -160 Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Pistons streaming: Prime Video

Top Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (215.5). The Under has hit in eight of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Under has also hit in Cleveland's last game and in six of the past 10 Detroit games. The Pistons have the third-best defense, holding opponents to 109.6 points per game during the regular season.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Cavaliers to have just three players scoring 15 points or more, led by Donovan Mitchell's 25.2 points. Cade Cunningham is projected to lead the Pistons with 26.2 points scored, as three Detroit players will score 15.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 215 total points as the Under hits in 51% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Cavs vs. Pistons at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Cavs vs. Pistons 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.