Cavaliers players played songs with the word 'thugs' in the lyrics around coach John Beilein, per report
Beilein stepped down as the team's head coach on Tuesday
John Beilein's head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers barely lasted a half season. It seemed to all go downhill after he reportedly called the players thugs during a film session earlier in the year.
Beilein claimed that he meant to say "slugs" instead, but it appears that the locker room wasn't exactly buying that. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple Cavaliers players began playing songs that included the word "thug" in the title or lyrics.
[M]ultiple players began playing songs that included the word "thug" whenever Beilein was within earshot, sources said: Bone Thugz-n-Harmony's "Thuggish Ruggish Bone" and Tupac's "Thugz Mansion" among them. As the team boarded the bus a few days after the incident, one player was intentionally playing Trick Daddy's "I'm a Thug" with Beilein a few feet away. Other players blasted songs with the word "thug" loudly during workouts in the facility. Players did this to make light of a very tough situation, according to one team source.
"The worst part to me was not owning that he said it," one player told The Athletic.
Clearly the locker room wasn't willing to move past what Beilein had said earlier this season. The original incident occurred back on Jan. 8, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the players "never really embraced his explanation."
On Tuesday, Beilein and the Cavaliers agreed to part ways and Beilein left $12 million on the table in his departure. A source also told The Athletic that Beilein wasn't a head coach that was "suited" for the current state of the NBA and was more of a dictator.
It's presumed that Beilein will head back to the college ranks now that his NBA tenure was less-than-stellar.
J.B. Bickerstaff is set to take over for Beilein for the remainder of the season and will look to try and right the ship. It's certainly going to be an uphill battle with the Cavaliers currently having just a 14-40 record so far, which is the worst in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the entire NBA behind the Golden State Warriors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 20 lineups, rosters, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Steph Curry practices with Warriors
Curry has been sidelined since the end of October with a broken hand
-
Oakley suit against Dolan tossed
The lawsuit's allegations also included assault and battery
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
A timeline of Beilein's bumpy Cavs run
John Beilein is leaving the Cavs -- and $12 million guaranteed -- 54 games into his tenure...
-
Kyrie has setback with shoulder injury
Irving missed 26 games with a shoulder injury earlier this season
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...