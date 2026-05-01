The Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Toronto Raptors and have a chance to close out their first-round 2026 NBA playoff series in Game 6 on Friday night. Cleveland won Game 5, 125-120, to reclaim the series lead after Toronto evened the series 2-2 at home. James Harden led the Cavaliers with 23 points, while RJ Barrett paced the Raptors with 25. Brandon Ingram (heel) is questionable for the Raptors in Game 6, while Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been ruled out.



Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Raptors:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread: Cavaliers -3.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Raptors over/under: 219.5 points Cavaliers vs. Raptors money line: Cavaliers -200, Raptors +166 Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks: See Picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Raptors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Raptors, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (219.5). The total has gone Under in 8 of the Cavaliers' last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. The total has gone Under in four of the Raptors' last five games played on a Friday.

The SportsLine model is also projecting big nights from the stars. Through all the simulations, Donovan Mitchell is expected to lead the Cavaliers with 26.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Scottie Barnes is expected to lead the way for the Raptors with 22.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Under hits in 59% of simulations, making it a solid selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Cavaliers vs. Raptors at FanDuel here:

How to make Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks

After simulating each possession of Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.