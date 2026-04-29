The Raptors vs. Cavaliers series in the first round of the NBA playoffs 2026 is down to a best-of-three as it is 2-2 entering Wednesday's Game 5. The fourth-seeded Cavs (52-30) won the first two contests at home before dropping the two in Toronto, including a 93-89 defeat in Game 4. The fifth-seeded Raptors (46-36) are looking to end a streak of four straight road defeats, all coming by double-digits. Toronto swept the regular season series, 3-0, including two wins in Cleveland.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs are 14-4 all-time in the postseason versus Toronto. The latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have the Cavs as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread: Cavaliers -8.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Raptors over/under: 215.5 points Cavaliers vs. Raptors money line: Cavaliers -379, Raptors +299 Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Raptors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Raptors, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (215.5). In over-under betting, these teams have lit up the scoreboard much more often when playing in Cleveland than in Toronto. The series' two games in Ohio saw an average of 229.5 points scored, whereas the two in Canada saw just 206 combined points per game. Since the start of 2025, their five meetings in Cleveland have averaged 233.8 total points.

Both squads have highly efficient offenses, though they do it in different ways. Toronto owns the third-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league and is seventh in field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Cleveland ranks second in 2P percentage and makes the eighth-most 3Ps per game. The model calls for the total to be eclipsed with plenty of points to spare as the Over hits 59.5% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Cavaliers vs. Raptors at FanDuel here:

How to make Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Raptors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.