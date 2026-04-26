The fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors look to even their best-of-seven series with the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers when they meet in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Sunday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Toronto is coming off a 126-104 win in Game 3 on Thursday to cut the series deficit to 2-1. The Cavaliers (52-30), who finished second in the Central Division, are 25-17 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Raptors (46-36), who placed third in the Atlantic Division, are 25-17 on their home court, including playoffs.

Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Cavs lead the all-time postseason series 14-3, and have won 12 of the past 13 playoff meetings with the Raptors. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread: Cavaliers -3.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Raptors over/under: 219.5 points Cavaliers vs. Raptors money line: Cavaliers -179, Raptors +149 Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Raptors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Raptors, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (219.5). The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings, including three of the past four games played in Toronto. The Over has also cleared in seven of the past 10 Cleveland games, and in four of the past six Raptors games. The Cavaliers had the fourth-best scoring offense in the NBA this season, averaging 119.5 points per game.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Cavaliers to have four players scoring 14.8 points or more, led by Donovan Mitchell's 26.7 points. Brandon Ingram is projected to lead the Raptors with 21.5 points scored, as five Toronto players will score 11.1 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 222 total points as the Over has all the value, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Cavaliers vs. Raptors at FanDuel here:

How to make Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.