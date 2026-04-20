The fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors will look to even their best-of-seven first-round 2026 NBA playoff series with the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers when they meet in Game 2 on Monday night. Cleveland won the series opener 126-113 on Saturday. The Raptors (46-36), who placed third in the Atlantic Division, were 22-19 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (52-30), who placed second in the Central Division, were 27-14 on their home court during the regular season. Immanuel Quickley (hamstrong) is questionable for Toronto.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 73-56, including a 13-2 edge in playoff games. Cleveland is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks, check out the Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -8.5 at FanDuel Raptors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 222.5 points Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -362, Toronto +284 Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Raptors vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5). The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head games. The Over also hit in six of the last 10 Toronto games. The Over hit in seven of the last 10 Cleveland games, as well as four of the past five Cavaliers home games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Raptors to have five players scoring 10.5 or more points, led by Brandon Ingram's 22.2 points. Donovan Mitchell is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 28.3 points scored, as four Cavaliers players will score 15.2 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 224 total points as the Over hits 51% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Cavaliers vs. Raptors at FanDuel here:

How to make Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Raptors vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.