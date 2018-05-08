Cavaliers' Rodney Hood reportedly refused to enter game late in Game 4 blowout of Raptors

The Cavaliers swept the Raptors, but apparently not everyone is thrilled. Rodney Hood, one of the Cavaliers' trade deadline acquisitions, has struggled this postseason for Cleveland. His woes culminated Monday in coach Tyronn Lue taking him out of the rotation for rookie Cedi Osman.

Then, late in Game 4, after the Cavs had built up an insurmountable lead over the Raptors, Lue tried to get Hood in the game, The Athletic's Jason Lloyd reports. But Hood refused, and Jose Calderon was subbed in instead. The moment came with the Cavaliers up 30 and 7:38 left. After a Lue timeout, he gave Hood the nod to get LeBron James off the floor. When Hood refused, veterans tried to get him to go in. When that didn't work, Calderon entered the game.

There's really no shying away from the fact that Hood has been outright bad in this postseason. He's averaging 4.6 points on just under 40 percent shooting. His minutes against the Raptors were already down from the first series. His benching came after two straight games where he went 0 for 2 in about 10 minutes on the floor. Lue had already showed signs his trust in Hood was shaken before this series, effectively benching him in Game 7 against the Pacers, where he played just seven minutes, his fewest in the series.

The real issue comes from the fact that Hood, 25, is going to be a restricted free agent. His temper has gotten away from him before, like when he was fined for knocking a fan's phone out of his hand when he was with the Jazz. But that's a petty grievance in the heat of the moment. To Hood right now, meaningless minutes are valuable minutes, and him passing those minutes up is a missed opportunity and a subversion of the team. A player playing like Hood is in no position to do that. If he had done well in those minutes, he could have even gotten his spot back in the rotation. Osman hardly lit it up, scoring five points in 20 minutes.

Per The Athletic, Hood will meet with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman to explain himself. Hood, who has struggled with stiffness in his back and missed regular-season games for the Cavaliers down the stretch, reportedly was simply refusing to go in, and his lingering injury had nothing to do with it. However, Altman apparently wants to at least give Hood a chance to tell him otherwise.

The Cavaliers will have some time to make a decision on Hood's status for the next series, with the 76ers forcing a Game 5 against the Celtics with a victory Monday.