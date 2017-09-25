Cavaliers say newly acquired Isaiah Thomas could return from hip injury by January

When the Cleveland Cavaliers introduced Isaiah Thomas as a new member of the team after acquiring him via trade with the Celtics, they dodged questions about the status of his hip and rehab from the injury that cut short his 2016-17 campaign.

"We're not going to address specifics of the injury," general manager Koby Altman said in early September. "We're not going to put a timetable on his return, and we're also not going to rush it at all."

On Monday, however, the Cavs were forthcoming about Thomas' status and provided an update on his rehab and expected timetable.

"Isaiah Thomas has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement," the team said in a press release. "Based on his progress thus far and after several weeks of evaluation and monitoring with the Cavaliers medical team and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the team and Thomas are hopeful he will be in position to return by January. His status will be updated again, along with any further timeline adjustments, after the start of the regular season."

This bit of information could shed further light on the Celtics-Cavs trade that transpired in late August, and why Boston had to throw in Brooklyn's 2018 first-rounder and a future second-rounder to sweeten the deal. Thomas' status in what is the final year on his contract was uncertain, and with this update from Cleveland, it pushes his return dangerously close to the All-Star break and midway point of the season.

While this isn't particularly good news for Cleveland as the team looks to make it to a fourth straight NBA Finals, the good news is that they do expect him to return this season and for a likely playoff push. In Thomas' absence, free-agent acquisition Derrick Rose will play a big role at point guard as well as Jose Calderon, both of which are new to the team in 2017.