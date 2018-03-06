Cavaliers say they're fine with injured Jeff Green roller skating with LeBron James

Jeff Green is taking his time recovering from a lower back injury, missing three of of the team's last four games, but that didn't keep him from roller skating at a team event on Sunday. After LeBron James posted a video of himself roller skating with Green, the big man subsequently missed Monday's win over the Pistons, creating an awkward look for the Cavs. The Cavaliers, however, are insisting that they're fine with it.

According to the cleveland.com, the event was a private party that was meant for "bonding." This is what bonding looks like to LeBron James, by the way.

Let's be honest, the Cavaliers are going to let anything that makes James this happy slide. And they did. They explained to Cleveland.com that "the rigors of NBA court battles" are in no way comparable to roller skating. Which is true. But it's still a weird look for the Cavaliers, who are perhaps under more scrutiny than any team in the league regarding leadership roles.

ESPN, however, was told that the timetable for Green is as it is because the Cavs are looking past the regular season. "They are focusing on the bigger picture when it comes to Green's health and not potential gains for one regular-season game."

Green's last appearance was against the 76ers in a game the Cavs would lose 108-97. Since then, the Cavaliers have lost to the Nuggets and beaten the Pistons.

The Cavaliers have championship aspirations. That's why they turned the roster upside-down at the trade deadline -- to make a deeper run. For any other team, the movement would have been crazy -- but in the East, any team with LeBron on it is a favorite, no matter the current standings.

Nevertheless, this Green video comes at an awkward time after J.R. Smith's suspension for reportedly throwing a bowl of soup at an assistant coach and the team starting to slide after a hot start from its new look (the Cavaliers started 3-1 and are now 6-4 post-deadline).

Green has no structural damage in his back, and the Cavaliers are waiting to get their big man back. He is expected to have to deal with the back injury as the season winds down, and he's unlikely to be 100 percent any time soon. According to James, however, the Cavaliers will face new challenges missing Green.

"We're already not the biggest team in the league, so we lose another one of our bigs, so without our starting frontcourt, 4 and 5, it's going to be even more challenging for us to rebound," James said of Green's absence at the Cavs' shootaround, via ESPN. In addition to losing Green, Tristan Thompson is also expected to miss two weeks with an ankle injury. That's nearly 10 rebounds a game off the floor for the Cavs.