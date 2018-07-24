Cavaliers sign Kevin Love to contract extension reportedly worth $120 million over four years

Love is now tied to the Cavaliers for the next five years

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have lost LeBron James, but they have no intention of blowing it up and letting everyone from their three consecutive NBA Finals appearances go. The team announced it signed its All-Star forward to a contract extension on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, the extension is for four years and worth $120 million, which locks Love up for five years and putting the team on the hook for about $145 million total.

Love won't be making the max in Cleveland, as Windhorst reports. He'll be about $8 million below that number. It's a front-loaded contract, with Love making the most in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. His salary reportedly decreases in 2022. Love's cap hit for next season will be about $24.12 million.

Since joining the Cavaliers in 2014, Love has averaged a double-double at 17.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. With James now out of the picture in Cleveland, Love is clearly the biggest name left on the Cavaliers.

