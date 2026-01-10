The Saturday NBA schedule tips early with a cross-conference matinee matchup as the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Minnesota rides a four-game win streak into this matchup and is 25-13 on the season, while Cleveland is 21-18. Anthony Edwards (foot) and Julius Randle (thumb) are both questionable for Minnesota. Mike Conley (rest) is out. These teams met on Thursday, and it was Minnesota that came out on top, 131-122.

Tipoff from the Rocket Center in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 3.5-point home favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 239.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves spread: Cavaliers -3.5 Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 239.5 points Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves money line: Cavaliers -158, Timberwolves +134 Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves picks

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (239.5 points). The Thursday matchup between these teams went Over the total, which was also 239.5 that evening. The teams combined to score 253 points in that game, clearing the total with plenty of room to spare.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 241 combined points as the Over clears in more than 50% of simulations.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model is projecting which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.