Cavaliers trade Kyle Korver to Jazz for Alec Burks and two second-round draft picks, per report

Kyle Korver has finally been traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers have traded the 37-year-old sharpshooter to the Utah Jazz for Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh projects that the Jazz will have a significantly better chance of making the playoffs after acquiring Korver.

Utah Jazz Wins Win % Playoff chances Playoff seed Before trade 39.3 47.9% 15.8% 12 After trade 40.3 49.1% 28.3% 11 Difference +1.0 +1.2% +12.5% +1

It had been long rumored that several Cavaliers veterans, including Korver and J.R. Smith, were on the trade block. While Smith had been sitting out Cleveland's last several games and will continue to sit out until he's traded, Korver had remained in the Cavaliers' rotation. In fact, the 16-year veteran had his best game of the season recently, scoring 22 points in 22 minutes of action in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Korver had initially been acquired by the Cavaliers from the Atlanta Hawks in a midseason trade during the 2016-17 season. The former All-Star had a productive stint in Cleveland, helping lead them to two Finals appearances while averaging 9.3 points per game on 46.8 percent from the field and 45.4 percent from beyond the arc in his time there.

While Korver will not be in uniform tonight, his new teammates will as Utah is scheduled to meet the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Now, he'll return to the Jazz, where he played three seasons from 2007 until 2010. The acquisition of Korver will hopefully lead to a less stagnant offense in Utah. The Jazz currently rank 23rd in three-pointers per game, 29th in three-point percentage, 27th in offensive rating and 24th in net rating.

For the Cavaliers, they're in rebuilding mode. The acquisition of Burks, a quality 27-year-old role player who has averaged 9.6 points per game during his career, will aid in that process.

As far as the Jazz are concerned, their offensive troubles have led them to a 9-12 record -- the second-worst mark in the Western Conference and just a year removed from a semifinals appearance.

Utah hopes the acquisition of one of the best sharpshooters in the league will help lead them back to the postseason in 2019.