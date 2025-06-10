For the third straight year, the Cleveland Cavaliers were bounced early from the NBA Playoffs, this time in a five-game loss to the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals.

That loss has aged a bit better than it seemed at the time as the Pacers have gone on to the NBA Finals and swiped homecourt advantage from the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the East's 1-seed still had much grander plans than another second-round exit. The Cavs dominated the regular season, but once again had unfortunate injury luck come playoff time as Evan Mobley suffered an ankle sprain and Darius Garland missed time with a toe injury and was limited when he returned.

As the Cavs offseason arrived earlier than expected once again, many wondered if they might finally make the major shakeup to their core group that they put off last summer, opting for a coaching change from J.B. Bickerstaff to Kenny Atkinson instead. Donovan Mitchell and Mobley, fresh off a DPOY win, figure to be untouchable, but Garland and Jarrett Allen's status with the team for next year seem less of a guarantee.

There were rumblings last summer that Garland may want out of Cleveland after having to take a smaller role when Donovan Mitchell arrived, but he bounced back to have another excellent season in 2024-25 that quieted those concerns. After his postseason struggles and injury (which required surgery), teams around the league once again wondered if he might come available. ESPN's Brian Windhorst made clear that Garland wasn't getting traded in a recent radio interview.

If this is indeed the case, the only major potential shakeup for the Cavs would be trading Allen. There are plenty of teams that would be interested in the former All-Star center, as he'd be the best available big man on the trade market, but the Cavs would be looking for a return package that helps them win right now, which not many teams can provide.

Given Allen's $20 million per year salary, it's hard to find a trade that would net the Cavs an upgrade, either in the form of one player or adding depth. For example, the Lakers are well known to be in search of a starting caliber center, and Allen would be a fantastic fit as a lob threat and rim protector next to Luka Dončić and LeBron James. However, the Cavs would have to be much higher on a Dorian Finney-Smith/Dalton Knecht package than I am to make that move.

Finding an Allen trade that clearly makes the Cavs better is exceptionally difficult, and for that reason they may just run it back one more time if they aren't willing to part with Garland. He's their best bet for getting a significant return, but I also understand their trepidation in trading away a young point guard of his talent level. If that's their choice -- and it seems that's the way they're leaning based on what Windhorst said in the above clip -- then this coming season will be a make-or-break one for this Cavs roster.

Their injuries this postseason afford them one more chance to sell this team as just needing another chance to get through a playoffs at full strength. This year's Pacers are the perfect example for front offices like the Cavs to point to as the upside to running it back and giving a group another year together.

However, if they have another loss before the conference finals next year, whether it's due to injuries or not, that will be it for this group. You can't spin four straight early exits any way other than it being a disappointment, and ownership is not going to be patient with a roster that's making them pay a hefty tax bill and keeping them in the second apron.