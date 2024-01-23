The NBA announced Tuesday that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson has received a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug program. He tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, per the NBA's release. Thompson will not be paid during his suspension.

Ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033 are banned substances that artificially raise HGH levels and improve strength, per Rachel Nichols.

Thompson, a 32-year-old veteran in his second stint with the Cavs, has provided valuable backup center minutes for them this season. Evan Mobley hasn't played in over a month due to a knee injury that required surgery and is ramping up his training to return to the hardwood. Thompson has helped stabilize Cleveland's rotation with five points and five rebounds per game since Mobley last played on Dec. 6. Now the Cavs will have to look elsewhere for bench production.

Thompson spent the first nine seasons with the Cavaliers and helped them win the franchise's first and only championship in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Thompson also had stints with the Celtics, Kings, Pacers, Bulls and Lakers before returning to Cleveland at the start of this season.

Damian Jones is the most likely candidate to fill in for Thompson, as Isaiah Mobley has appeared in just three games this season. Cleveland could also look for frontcourt depth on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.

Thompson's suspension is set to begin immediately. He is set to be eligible to return to the floor on March 16 against the Rockets.