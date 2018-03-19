Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue stepping away from coaching due to health-related reasons

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without coach Tyronn Lue for an undefined amount of time. Lue will be stepping away from the team due to health issues.

On Monday morning, the team released statements from both Lue and GM Koby Altman. Via NBA.com/Cavaliers:

From Tyronn Lue: "After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season. I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is. While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards. I greatly appreciate Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman, our medical team and the organization's support throughout." From Koby Altman: "We know how difficult these circumstances are for Coach Lue and we support him totally in this focused approach to addressing his health issues."

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue has been considering stepping away for a few weeks, but kept trying to gut it out.

Ty Lue has been considering this option of stepping away for several weeks, but resisted until now, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/X0cKojiJmw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 19, 2018

Lue was forced to leave Saturday night's win over the Bulls due to illness. Larry Drew will take over as interim head coach in Lue's absence.

Lue is not the first coach in the NBA this season to take a leave of absence due to health issues. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford also missed some time earlier in the season, but has since returned to the bench. Hopefully Lue will soon be able to do the same.