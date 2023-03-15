Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Cleveland
Current Records: Philadelphia 45-22; Cleveland 44-27
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. The 76ers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Philadelphia strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 112-93. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 34 points along with eight boards and four blocks. The contest made it Embiid's sixth in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Tuesday as they won 120-104. The Cavaliers' shooting guard Caris LeVert looked sharp as he had 22 points and seven assists.
The 76ers are now 45-22 while Cleveland sits at 44-27. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 110.7 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Cleveland is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.6 on average. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 30, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Apr 03, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Cleveland 114
- Mar 04, 2022 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Cleveland 119
- Feb 12, 2022 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 01, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Cleveland 94
- Feb 27, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Dec 27, 2020 - Cleveland 118 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 26, 2020 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Dec 07, 2019 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Cleveland 94
- Nov 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Nov 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Apr 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Cleveland 130
- Mar 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cleveland 105 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Nov 27, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 31, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Nov 27, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Cleveland 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cleveland 95 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Nov 06, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 02, 2015 - Cleveland 107 vs. Philadelphia 100