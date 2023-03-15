Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Cleveland

Current Records: Philadelphia 45-22; Cleveland 44-27

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. The 76ers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Philadelphia strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 112-93. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 34 points along with eight boards and four blocks. The contest made it Embiid's sixth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Tuesday as they won 120-104. The Cavaliers' shooting guard Caris LeVert looked sharp as he had 22 points and seven assists.

The 76ers are now 45-22 while Cleveland sits at 44-27. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 110.7 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Cleveland is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.6 on average. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Philadelphia.