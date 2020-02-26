Cavaliers vs. 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Cleveland
Current Records: Philadelphia 36-22; Cleveland 16-41
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.11 points per game.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 125-119 win over the Miami Heat. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 99-80 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was shooting guard Kevin Porter, who had 30 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, the 76ers didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks at home on Monday as they won 129-112. Center Joel Embiid had a dynamite game for Philadelphia; he posted a double-double on 49 points and 14 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Embiid. Embiid's points were the most he has had all season.
Cleveland was pulverized by Philadelphia 141-94 the last time the two teams met in last December. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
