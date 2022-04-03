Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Cleveland

Current Records: Philadelphia 47-30; Cleveland 43-35

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point loss. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 6 p.m. ET April 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Philadelphia and is hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of last year.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks on the road this past Saturday as they won 119-101. Cleveland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Darius Garland led the charge as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. Philadelphia put the hurt on Charlotte with a sharp 144-114 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the 76ers had established a 103-80 advantage. It was another big night for their center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 43-35 and Philadelphia to 47-30. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Jarrett Allen: Out (Finger)

Evan Mobley: Out (Ankle)

Dean Wade: Out for the Season (Knee)

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Philadelphia