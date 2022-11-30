Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Cleveland
Current Records: Philadelphia 12-9; Cleveland 13-8
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The matchup between Cleveland and the Toronto Raptors on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 100-88 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Isaac Okoro had a rough night: he played for 32 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, things were close when Philadelphia and the Atlanta Hawks clashed on Monday, but the Sixers ultimately edged out the opposition 104-101. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds. Embiid's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Cleveland is now 13-8 while the Sixers sit at 12-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107 on average. But the Sixers are even better: they enter the game with only 105.8 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Sixers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
