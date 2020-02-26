Cavaliers vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Cleveland

Current Records: Philadelphia 36-22; Cleveland 16-41

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.11 points per matchup.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 125-119 victory over the Miami Heat. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 99-80 deficit. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Porter, who had 30 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 129-112. Center Joel Embiid had a dynamite game for Philadelphia; he posted a double-double on 49 points and 14 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Embiid. Embiid's points were the most he has had all year.

Cleveland took a serious blow against Philadelphia the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 141-94. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Philadelphia.