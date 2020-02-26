Cavaliers vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Cleveland
Current Records: Philadelphia 36-22; Cleveland 16-41
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.11 points per matchup.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 125-119 victory over the Miami Heat. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 99-80 deficit. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Porter, who had 30 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 129-112. Center Joel Embiid had a dynamite game for Philadelphia; he posted a double-double on 49 points and 14 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Embiid. Embiid's points were the most he has had all year.
Cleveland took a serious blow against Philadelphia the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 141-94. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Cleveland 94
- Nov 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Nov 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Apr 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Cleveland 130
- Mar 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cleveland 105 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Nov 27, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 31, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Nov 27, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Cleveland 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cleveland 95 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Nov 06, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 02, 2015 - Cleveland 107 vs. Philadelphia 100
