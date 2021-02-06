Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Cleveland
Current Records: Milwaukee 14-8; Cleveland 10-13
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after both having played games yesterday. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Cleveland likes a good challenge.
The Bucks are hoping for another victory. They took down the Cavaliers 123-105 on Friday. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 12 boards along with four blocks.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Milwaukee's win brought them up to 14-8 while Cleveland's loss pulled them down to 10-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks enter the game with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Cavaliers are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Cleveland.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Cleveland.
- Feb 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jan 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Cleveland 90
- Dec 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Cleveland 108
- Nov 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Oct 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 20, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 14, 2018 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Dec 19, 2017 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 116
- Nov 07, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 21, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Cleveland 101
- Apr 05, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Mar 23, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 19, 2015 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 14, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 105