Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Cleveland

Current Records: Milwaukee 14-8; Cleveland 10-13

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after both having played games yesterday. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Cleveland likes a good challenge.

The Bucks are hoping for another victory. They took down the Cavaliers 123-105 on Friday. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 12 boards along with four blocks.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Milwaukee's win brought them up to 14-8 while Cleveland's loss pulled them down to 10-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks enter the game with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Cavaliers are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Cleveland.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Cleveland.