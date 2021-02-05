Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Cleveland

Current Records: Milwaukee 13-8; Cleveland 10-12

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since March 20 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Cavaliers will play host again and welcome Milwaukee to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a big win, while Cleveland will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cleveland suffered a grim 121-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. This contest was a close 52-49 at the break, but unfortunately for Cleveland it sure didn't stay that way. Point guard Collin Sexton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, everything went the Bucks' way against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as they made off with a 130-110 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 106-72 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a triple-double on 21 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. Antetokounmpo now has three triple-doubles this season.

The Cavaliers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Cleveland is now 10-12 while Milwaukee sits at 13-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.7 on average. The Bucks' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland and Milwaukee both have ten wins in their last 20 games.