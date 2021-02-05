Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Cleveland
Current Records: Milwaukee 13-8; Cleveland 10-12
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since March 20 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Cavaliers will play host again and welcome Milwaukee to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a big win, while Cleveland will be looking to get back in the win column.
Cleveland suffered a grim 121-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. This contest was a close 52-49 at the break, but unfortunately for Cleveland it sure didn't stay that way. Point guard Collin Sexton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, everything went the Bucks' way against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as they made off with a 130-110 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 106-72 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a triple-double on 21 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. Antetokounmpo now has three triple-doubles this season.
The Cavaliers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Cleveland is now 10-12 while Milwaukee sits at 13-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.7 on average. The Bucks' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland and Milwaukee both have ten wins in their last 20 games.
- Jan 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Cleveland 90
- Dec 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Cleveland 108
- Nov 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Oct 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 20, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 14, 2018 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Dec 19, 2017 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 116
- Nov 07, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 21, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Cleveland 101
- Apr 05, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Mar 23, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 19, 2015 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 14, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 105