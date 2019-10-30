Cavaliers vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 1-2; Chicago 1-3
Last Season Records: Cleveland 19-63; Chicago 22-60
What to Know
Get ready for a Central Division battle as Chicago and Cleveland will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Chicago will be seeking to avenge the 104-101 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 27th.
The Bulls came up short against New York on Monday, falling 105-98. The Bulls got a solid performance out of C Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Carter Jr. didn't help his team much against Toronto on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Cleveland lost to Milwaukee by a decisive 129-112 margin.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.06
Series History
Chicago have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95
