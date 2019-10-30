Cavaliers vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 1-2; Chicago 1-3

Last Season Records: Cleveland 19-63; Chicago 22-60

What to Know

Get ready for a Central Division battle as Chicago and Cleveland will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Chicago will be seeking to avenge the 104-101 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 27th.

The Bulls came up short against New York on Monday, falling 105-98. The Bulls got a solid performance out of C Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Carter Jr. didn't help his team much against Toronto on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Cleveland lost to Milwaukee by a decisive 129-112 margin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Series History

Chicago have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cleveland.