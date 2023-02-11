Who's Playing
Chicago @ Cleveland
Current Records: Chicago 26-29; Cleveland 36-22
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 145-134 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Cavaliers had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, taking their game 118-107. Cleveland's power forward Evan Mobley looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Chicago and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 116-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 38 points.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 36-22 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 26-29. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Cleveland 145 vs. Chicago 134
- Dec 31, 2022 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 22, 2022 - Cleveland 128 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 26, 2022 - Chicago 98 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 12, 2022 - Chicago 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 19, 2022 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 08, 2021 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 92
- Apr 21, 2021 - Cleveland 121 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 17, 2021 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 96
- Mar 24, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95