Who's Playing

Chicago @ Cleveland

Current Records: Chicago 26-29; Cleveland 36-22

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 145-134 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Cavaliers had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, taking their game 118-107. Cleveland's power forward Evan Mobley looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between Chicago and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 116-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 38 points.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 36-22 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 26-29. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Cleveland.